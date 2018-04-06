RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C.(WFMY)-- Carl Ray Kennedy is a registered sex offender in Randolph County, NC and is currently the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

Police in Danville, VA say Kennedy abducted 7-month-old Grace Emma Kennedy, who is his biological daughter, Sunday night. An Amber Alert was issued around 3 a.m. Monday. The NC Dept. of Public Safety says the car involved is a gold Suzuki with improper NC license tag EKZ-5093 with a Johnny's Auto Sales emblem on it. They say Kennedy does have access to other vehicles.

PREVIOUS | AMBER ALERT | 7-Month-Old Va. Girl Abducted by NC Sex Offender: Police

WHO IS CARL RAY KENNEDY?

WFMY News 2's Erica Stapleton went to Randolph County to get information beyond the NC sex offender registry about him. Note this report is only information we found in North Carolina.

Erica learned that Carl Ray Kennedy has quite the prior record.

Kennedy has 32 past convictions across the state since 1985. The charges and convictions range from traffic infractions, drug charges to felony sexual battery.

The sexual battery conviction comes from the case that landed him on the Sex Offender Registry Court documents say the incident happened in March 2013 and that Kennedy was charged with Assault by Strangulation. He was convicted of Felony Sexual Battery and Misdemeanor Sexual Battery.

CLICK HERE to Search the NC Sex Offender Registry

The Registry says his last known address is on Valewood Dr. in Asheboro and it was last verified by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 28 of this year (2018).

In an interview with WDBJ, Emma's mother said Kennedy tried to stab her during the abduction.

The mother of a child currently missing from #Danville describes the dramatic circumstances surrounding her daughter's abduction Sunday. pic.twitter.com/g37PxrGhPI — WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) June 4, 2018

Prior to the AMBER Alert, Kennedy was facing 10 pending charges in Randolph County. Those charges, indicate his address could have been in Randleman.

PENDING CHARGES | Carl R. Kennedy has 10 current charges pending against him:

From March 2018

Felony – Distributing Cocaine

Felony – Possession of Cocaine

Felony – Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine

Pending non felony charges:

Injury to Personal Property

Failure To Reduce Speed (Infraction)

Failure to stop at a red light (Infraction)

No insurance while operating a vehicle (Traffic violation)

From April 2018

Felony – Reported moving to another state but stayed in NC

Misdemeanors:

Injury to personal property

Speeding

Kennedy is due in court this week on some of the above charges.

WFMY News 2 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY