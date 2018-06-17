CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For the second time in a week, a technical glitch caused major issues for travelers at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

American Airlines said its regional carrier PSA experienced a technical issue Sunday morning. As a result, American Airlines has canceled PSA flights for the rest of Sunday night out of Charlotte, affecting 70 flights on regional jets.

Some of the passengers said they spent the entire day at the airport.

"There are always delays, but not like this," said Sheila Petersen, a passenger. "It's tiring being in the airport all day."

An American Airlines representative just issued a new statement saying PSA Airlines will be operating on a REDUCED schedule into and out of CLT Monday morning until noon eastern time. — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) June 18, 2018

JUST IN: PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, has cancelled flights for the rest of the evening out of CLT (about 70). PSA is also canceling flights tomorrow until noon eastern. This is the result of a technical issue the airline experienced earlier today. pic.twitter.com/KuhQ692bRn — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) June 18, 2018

American Airlines initially said it was also going to cancel Monday's PSA flights until noon ET, but later issued a new statement saying PSA will be operating on a reduced schedule in and out of Charlotte until Monday at noon ET.

"We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and we are doing everything in our power to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," American Airlines said in a statement. "We are rebooking passengers and American's customer relations department will be reaching out to all affected customers."

NBC Charlotte's Kendall Morris said several passengers told her they have been trying to get out of Charlotte since Thursday or Friday but could not find a way out.

"I was supposed to leave Friday, but I'm still here," said Kayla Clark, a traveler.

On Thursday night, thousands of people were stranded at Charlotte Douglas airport from the computer glitch. American Airlines said about 120 of the airline's 275 Charlotte-based flights were canceled that day.

