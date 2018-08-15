CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emergency crews reported to the scene of a reported fire at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday.

Charlotte Fire crews arrived at the airport around 7:45 a.m. Fire trucks were seen surrounding an American Airlines jet on the tarmac shortly after 8 a.m.

American Airlines said that Flight 1668, which was heading to Chicago, experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff and returned to the airport. An American spokesperson said no fire or smoke was present on takeoff.

American confirmed that the plane landed safely and no one was injured during the incident.

I’m on that plane, landed and no one hurt (just in case any one has family friends on this flight and is worried). — Satish Misra (@MisraSatish) August 15, 2018

