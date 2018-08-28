CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control (AC&C) warned a rabid bat was found in Mecklenburg County this week.

The health department notified residents in the area of Kings Fall Drive about the mammal. Someone's pet was exposed to the bat; thankfully, the animal had a current vaccination and only needed a booster.

AC&C reminded all pet owners to keep rabies vaccinations up to date. State law requires all owned dogs, cats and ferrets to get the vaccine by four months of age.

AC&C offers free monthly clinics for residents to get their pets vaccinated against rabies. Clinics are held the second Saturday of each month from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the animal shelter, 8315 Byrum Drive. Pet owners can also get $10 microchips and free I.D. tags.

