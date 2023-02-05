Antisemitic literature thrown on driveways across metro Atlanta

Ga. House Rep. Esther Panitch took to Twitter to say she was a victim.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A number of Sandy Springs residents received antisemitic literature overnight, including Ga. House Rep. Esther Panitch. The Sandy Springs defense attorney said she woke up with literature inside Ziplock bags that also included kernels of corn.

"Welcome to being a Jew in Georgia," she said in the Tweet. "Govern yourselves accordingly, GDL and Anti-Semites who seek to harm/intimidate Jews in Georgia. I’m coming for you with the weight of the State behind me."

To be clear, it was many Jewish families in neighborhoods in Fulton and DeKalb counties. Previously it has been Cobb. pic.twitter.com/GbdGoSjcgX — Esther Panitch (@epanitch) February 5, 2023

She said Sandy Springs Police officers responded and took the literature for testing. She also noted that this has been happening to "many Jewish families" in areas across Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Paulding.

AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein said his family was also among those to receive the "hate mail" overnight.

My family was among many in north metro Atlanta to receive this hate mail overnight. https://t.co/BXbFuKRmwS — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) February 5, 2023

Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement saying that "this kind of hate has no place in our state and the individuals responsible do not share Georgia's values." He also noted that Sandy Springs and Dunwoody Police are there to assist in the investigation. He concluded by saying "we will always condemn acts of antisemitism."

In a statement on social media, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said this type of behavior is "intolerable."

"We are a tolerant community, but this behavior is intolerable. Our city renounces and rejects this activity and the individuals behind it," Paul said.

In Dunwoody, Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a statement on social media that the literature was found in at least three neighborhoods.

"The purpose of activities like this is to cause fear and to divide us," Deutsch said. "Dunwoody is a community that values our diversity and is home to people of a myriad of faiths, races, ethnicities, and more. We live, work, serve and play together."

Dunwoody Chief of Police Billy Grogan said they are actively investigating the incident in the community.

“The Dunwoody Police Department is aware that a number of residents of all faiths received anti-Semitic flyers in their driveways overnight," Grogan said. He concluded by saying "there is no place for hate in Dunwoody."

The Sandy Springs and Dunwoody police departments said they are actively investigating and encourages anyone who received the material or who has any additional information to contact 911.

"Please be good to each other," Deutsch said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.