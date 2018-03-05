CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Water crews worked to repair a water main break in uptown Thursday that’s caused flooding in multiple locations.

Workers at 525 N. Tryon told NBC Charlotte their office building was evacuated because of no water. Other areas affected included 8th and Davidson as well as Archdale and Emerywood.

“It’s just shocking to tell you the truth, but everyone has jumped into action, and we are all getting out of there,” one woman said. “The elevators and such are really full and I’m predicting a flood of people getting out of the parking lots,” an employee at 525 N. Tryon said.

Crews said they’re working to identify the source of the water main break and repair it.

“It’s something else, it’s almost like a river on 9th street,” said another worker.

Some residents near 8th and Davidson say their apartments were flooded. Carpet restoration workers said they were waiting on city crews to make progress.

“Basically, get it to stop so we can do our job,” says Vida Merritt, with MMA Carpet Restoration.

Charlotte Water said the issues began around 7 a.m. on Thursday. Officials told NBC Charlotte recent repair work on the pipes likely contributed to the water main break.

Workers said they were leaving the office but not taking the day off.

“I can work from home, I got my laptop,” said one worker. “Hopefully, they can fix it today so we can go back tomorrow.”

Charlotte Water said the repairs could take hours, and there’s no exact time line when the issue will be resolved.

