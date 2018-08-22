ARLINGTON, Va. -- Officials have reopened Arlington National Cemetery to the public Wednesday after a bomb threat was reported.
All families, visitors, and employees were evacuated safely from the area, according to the Arlington National Cemetery.
As of 3 p.m., officials cleared the scene and the cemetery reopened to the public, officials said.
"We take our responsibility seriously to ensure a safe and secure environment to our family members, guests, visitors and employees, and thank all our internal and external partners for their support and cooperation," said Kate Kelley, cemetery superintendent.
"We look forward to continuing to serve veterans and families at Arlington National Cemetery," said Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries.