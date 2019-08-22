CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sometime early Thursday morning around 60 handguns and 3 long guns were stolen from Bullseye Pawn located on W Front Street at Oakland Avenue in Statesville, NC.

According to the Statesville Police Department, sometime between 1:30 am and 4:00 am, unknown persons forced entry into the Statesville store and stole around 60 guns.

Up to $13,000 in reward money has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for this crime.

If you have any information regarding this crime please contact either:

Statesville Police Department 704-878-3406

Iredell Crime Stoppers 704-662-1340 or

NC State Bureau of Investigation 828-294-2226

