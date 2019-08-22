CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Statesville Police have made several arrests following a break-in at a Statesville gun shop in which more than 70 guns were stolen.

According to Statesville Police,19-year-old Shanita Howell was charged with accessory after the fact.

A fifteen-year-old juvenile was also charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny of a firearm. Police report he is currently in Alexander Juvenile Detention.

Demaja Watts, 20, has outstanding warrants for one count felony breaking and entering, two counts larceny of a firearm.

Statesville Police said they are anticipating more charges and more suspects as they continue our investigation.

Sometime early Thursday morning around 73 handguns and 5 long guns were stolen from Bullseye Pawn located on W Front Street at Oakland Avenue in Statesville, NC.

According to the Statesville Police Department, sometime between 1:30 am and 4:00 am, unknown persons forced entry into the Statesville store and stole around 60 guns.

Police Chief David Addison said, I’m sure the opportunity to take other guns was probably available to them but we think it’s more than one person because 63 guns is a lot for one person to carry.

Up to $13,000 in reward money has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for this crime.

"It’s very troubling to know that we have 63 guns illegally on the streets right now that is very troubling for this community and for all adjacent communities because we don’t know where these guns will go," said Chief Addison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of Bulls Eye Pawn & Jewelry in Statesville.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

Or contact:

Statesville Police Department 704-878-3406

Iredell Crime Stoppers 704-662-1340 or

NC State Bureau of Investigation 828-294-2226

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC