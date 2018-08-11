LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An assistant fire chief, who was directing traffic at an accident, was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night, officials said.

Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker identified the victim as 59-year-old Dennis Straight of Lancaster. He was a volunteer firefighter with Charlotte Road-Van Wyck Fire Department for more than twenty years.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 521 and S.C. 5. Troopers told NBC Charlotte a man driving a Chevy Malibu tried to merge onto the highway and hit Straight.

Straight was taken to Springs Memorial Hospital where he later died.

"Please keep Chief Straight's wife, emergency responders, and his family in your thoughts and prayers," Lancaster County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

Lancaster Fire and Rescue said more information would be released when funeral arrangements were finalized.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu, Corey Wright, was not hurt. There's no word yet if any charges will be filed.

