This week, Bibb County high school seniors will walk across the Centreplex’s stage and get their diplomas.

That moment will be a first for the family of one senior at Northeast High School.

What started off as a ride to summer school quickly turned into a different kind of drive for Gabriel Miles.

“[He said] 'I’m going to pick you up from school every day. I’m going to make sure you have perfect attendance Miles.' Mr. Lanier had a plan for me. He said we are going to make sure you graduate” said Miles.

Between a speech disability and some obstacles at home, Miles says getting his school work done could be challenging sometimes.

“We had to stay in a hotel. I had a hard time getting to school,” said Miles.

He says he never gave up and worked extra hard to get his grades up, so he could be the first in his family to graduate.

When his assistant principal Kenneth Lanier took an interest in him, Miles says he felt confident he could break the barrier.

“[He] would go out of his way to pick me up and take me to school every day to make sure I got my education, to make sure I got wherever I needed to be successful,” said Miles.

“I was committed to making sure he was the first one to graduate in his family,” said Lanier.

He says that meant making sure he never missed a day.

“He had the drive, he just had an obstacle in his way such as transportation,” said Lanier.

As Miles prepares to get his diploma, he says he is thankful for those who helped him get to this point like Lanier.

“I couldn't have done it without him, but the other person I couldn’t have done it without is God,” said Miles.

He says God always provides a way, you just have to believe in yourself.

Miles says he is hoping to get into Central Georgia Technical College or get into Houston County’s Happy Hour program that helps students with disabilities get jobs.

