CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers should expect major delays on I-77 southbound following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the crash happened southbound near Exit 23 and involves at least seven vehicles.

Huntersville Fire tweeted that they are currently working a second multi-vehicle accident prior to the one above and says this will add to the delays.

Drivers should expect major delays and are asked to watch out for emergency vehicles. No word on injuries at this time.

