
Live updates: Atlanta protests for Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

This is the latest.

ATLANTA — This story is developing. Refresh often for updates. 

5:45 p.m. - Police and protesters appear to be in a standoff that is showing signs of becoming aggressive. 

5:41 p.m. - A protester appears to have been taken into custody.

5:39 p.m. - Tussling appears to be breaking outside the CNN Center.

5:28 p.m. - 

5:27 p.m. - Protesters appear to be surrounding a car trying to drive on the streets. While the demonstrators don't appear to be harming the car, police are moving the crowd back so that the car can continue driving. 

4:13 p.m. - Protests are on the move.

