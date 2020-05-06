Attorney: injured 75-year-old protester is 'alert and oriented' after Buffalo Police incident

Martin Gugino was treated Thursday by Buffalo Fire personnel and was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for further treatment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was injured after he was pushed by the Buffalo Police officer on Thursday, issued an update on his health.

Through an attorney Friday evening, Gugino reported that he is "alert and oriented."

Here's is the statement, provided by Lipman and Zarcone, PLLC:

"Mr. Gugino has been a longtime peaceful protester, human rights advocate, and overall fan of the US Constitution for many years. At this time, Mr. Gugino is in serious but stable condition. He is alert and oriented. Mr. Gugino requests privacy for himself and his family as he recovers. He appreciates all of the well wishes he has received and requests that any further protests continue to be peaceful."

Gugino was treated by Buffalo Fire personnel after the incident on Thursday and was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for further treatment.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown released a statement later in the night, saying that the 75-year-old man is in serious but stable condition and that he was "deeply disturbed" by the video.

"After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening," his statement read in part. "I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight.”