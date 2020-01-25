LONDON, Ky. — LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Mollie Hurley disappeared around 3 a.m. Saturday.

They believe she was last seen just 6 miles south of London, Kentucky.

Authorities say Hurley was listed as a possible runaway and are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mollie Hurley, you are asked to call (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

