Raleigh police are asking the public for help to find a missing North Carolina man.

Martin Bankhead was last seen at the 9100 block of Palm Bay Circle in Raleigh at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday wearing a purple polo shirt, light khaki pants and brown shoes.

If you think you see him or have any information as to his whereabouts or have seen him since Sunday evening, police ask you to call 9-1-1.

© 2018 WLTX