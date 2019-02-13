LUMBERTON, N.C. — An autopsy report regarding the death of a 13-year-old North Carolina teen has been released Wednesday afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued back November for Hania Aguilar after investigators said she was forced into an SUV and taken from her Lumberton home. She was outside her home just before 7:00 a.m. waiting for her family to drive to school. That’s when a neighbor heard her scream, looked outside and saw a man dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

The report released by the medical examiner ruled that Hania Aguilar died of undetermined "homicidal violence." The autopsy released Wednesday says she most likely died of some form of asphyxia because other causes of death were ruled out.

According to the autopsy report, Hania's naked body was found partially submerged in a muddy pit under a plastic folding table.

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Michael Ray McLellan in connection to the crime and have charged him with first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping among other charges.