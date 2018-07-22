One hundred years old and Juanita Zeitler still has her sense of humor. She says her secret to a long life is clean living.

"No drinking. No smoking," Zeitler said.

Friends and family celebrated her birthday milestone recently at the Avondale Senior Center.

"Very energetic. She's constantly busy. I mean, she goes to the center every day ---- she's always very active. I think that's really helped her as she's gotten older," said her granddaughter Joan Panisa.

A World War II survivor, Zeitler and her siblings hid in the mountains during the Japanese occupation of her native Philippines. They survived on rice and limited rations.

She never dwelled on the past, just moved forward.

"She's been through a lot but she's always been positive and she laughs a lot," Panisa said.

So what's next for this centenarian who inspires others?

"I don't know what will happen to me. That's all I can say -- que sera que sera -- after 100 years," Zeitler said, laughing.

