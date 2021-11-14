Baby Blaise's mom opens up after being reunited with 1-year-old son

Baby Blaise and his mom have finally got some much-needed rest after an intense 39-hour search for the missing one-year-old ended Thursday.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — The Clarkston one-year-old who was taken while inside of a car earlier this week has captivated the community. Baby Blaise and his mom have finally got some much-needed rest after an intense 39-hour search for the missing one-year-old ended Thursday.

Deonna Bray, Blaise's mom says they are picking up where they left up and settling back into their routine.

“We’ve just been chilling. Just been right beside each other...making sure that he doesn’t go anywhere. And he’s been making sure that we don’t go anywhere as well," Bray explained.

Deonna says the time when he went missing was the longest they ever spend apart and says the whole incident has put things in perspective.

“I’m just going to take him to places for no reason…like every day is his birthday. Because those two days, I didn’t know if I was going to ever get him back and I never want to feel like that again," Bray said.

The one-year-old is Deonna's only child and she says he's her best friend, "He’s my other half, my heart, my brain, my toe, my eyes. He’s everything."

Deonna says what she's looking forward to the most is just making every moment together count, “what I’m looking forward to the most is just memories…making more memories.”