AUSTELL, Ga. -- Six Flags Over Georgia park EMTs helped deliver a little baby boy – Mathew – on Monday afternoon at Hurricane Harbor. Mathew’s mom, Crusita, was visiting the water park with her daughter when she unexpectedly went into labor.

In honor of this joyful occasion, Six Flags Over Georgia will provide both Mathew and Crusita with Diamond Elite Memberships to visit any Six Flags park for life.

This is the second baby born at Six Flags Over Georgia in the park’s 51-year history. Mathew has two older siblings.

