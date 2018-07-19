It’s only July, but hundreds of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) students went back to class on Thursday.

Four schools across the district are part of the Continuous Learning Calendar (CLC): Druid Hills Academy, Thomasboro Academy, Bruns Academy and Walter G. Byers Elementary. The year-round program is an effort to cut down on what’s been coined the "summer slide".

"Their brains begin to slow down. They are not in environments where they are learning and they’re stimulated. And so there is a loss of learning," said Denise Watts, Center City One Learning Community Center Superintendent.

Educators said after a 12-week-long summer, students often come in at a deficit, forcing teachers to spend the first couple months of school reviewing. With CLC, CMS students still have 180 days of school; it’s just distributed differently. They get a three-week break in October and a two-week break in the spring.

Educators have seen encouraging results in the six years this program has been around, especially for those students who don’t have opportunities to participate in summer camps and classes.

"Many of our families come from disadvantaged backgrounds, and they’re not able to provide those opportunities during the summer. I watched hundreds of students enter the building today and they seemed happy, their families seemed happy," Watts said.

