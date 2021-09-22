Kermit Wilson was hospitalized for 41 days in the COVID ICU unit of WakeMed Hospital in Cary.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro community is mourning the loss of a church pastor.

New Life Ministries of Greensboro’s Pastor Kermit Wilson, Jr., 43, died Friday from COIVD-19, according to his family.

Wilson was hospitalized for 41 days in the COVID ICU unit of WakeMed Hospital in Cary. His wife said he was unvaccinated.

Wilson attended part of his education at North Carolina A&T State University. He leaves behind his wife, Miracle King Wilson, and his son and two daughters.

A public viewing will be held Friday at Lea Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held on Saturday at noon at New Life Ministries Church of Greensboro located on West Vandalia Road.