ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Police in an Orangeburg County town say a missing woman with dementia has been found safe.

Officers say Wednesday afternoon that 73-year-old Betty Wolfe had been located and that she was "safe and sound." They thanked the public for getting the word out that she was missing.

She had last been seen Tuesday night, when officers say she left her home without warning.

Betty Wolfe

Holly Hill Police Dept.