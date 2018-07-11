CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bicyclist was hit by a school bus in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of Central Avenue. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

When NBC Charlotte arrived on the scene, the bicycle was under the front tire of the bus.

CMS said bus #1500 from Garinger High School was involved in the accident. There were students on the bus, but none of them were hurt.

NBC Charlotte has learned the victim is in stable condition.

