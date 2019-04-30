CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

The NBC Charlotte Defenders team started investigating after multiple reports of drinks being drugged at the Epicentre last year. The Defenders team found there was no state law specifically addressing date rape in North Carolina.

A few weeks later, the investigation led to a new state law to change that. That bill just passed the North Carolina House and will move to the Senate.

“The reason we got to this point is because you and Leah spread the word about it,” State Representative Chaz Beasley told NBC Charlotte.

The NBC Charlotte Defenders investigation last year uncovered loopholes in North Carolina law for date rape cases. The investigation ultimately lead to changes in the law, including a clear definition of the crime. Now, Beasley is proposing legislation to go a step further.

Ella Kate Leitner is a spunky typical three-year-old, but her journey hasn’t been easy.

Ella Kate was born with tumors throughout her little heart, and she needed a transplant to survive. Her mom still remembers the Sunday two years ago when she got the call they'd prayed for. Ella Kate was getting a new heart.

“In the middle of the first worship song, my pastor stopped service and said ‘Ella Kate is getting really bad,’” Melanie recalled.

The church prayed for the little girl and asked for a miracle. Their prayers were answered with a phone call that same day.

“On the way home from church, that day my phone rang,” Melanie said. “That's when the call came.”

Chicago Clark was born with an extremely rare genetic disorder. In fact, her mom was told Chicago was the only recorded case in medical history.

Her condition didn't even have a name. When Chicago was born, she spent 44 days in the NICU. As she's gotten older, she fell in love with Panthers QB Cam Newton and it was her dream to meet him.

Enter the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Newton's foundation to make her dream a reality. The video will warm your heart.

Two 6th grade students in Cumberland County, Tenn. have been charged after authorities uncovered a plot for a shooting at their school last week.

An investigation into the plot began when the school resource officer at South Cumberland Elementary heard about a rumor of a possible "hit list" of students to be shot, a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Cumberland County Schools said Monday.

Investigators didn't find a hit list but did find the students had a hand-drawn map of the school and a plan to bring weapons and hide them in the locker room, the release said.

The students planned to enter through the back door on the last day of school, shoot faculty and students, and then commit suicide, according to the release.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was suspicious and they're looking at the possibility of arson. Firefighters confirmed they received reports of individuals running away from the building.

"We have yet to identify them, but our investigators are working on that currently," Battalion Chief Smith said.

Albert Edgerton lives across the street from the building, and he watched firefighters put out the flames.

"It was amazing; real dark black smoke coming out," Edgerton said. "It just kind of frightened me a little bit to see something in your neighborhood like that."