A report of a suspicious individual on McGhee Tyson's Air National Guard base prompted a lockdown Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, public affairs officer for the 134th Air Refueling Wing, told 10News that at 11:15 a.m. there was a report of a suspicious person with a rifle on the base. They immediately went into lockdown, which is standard operating procedure, and law enforcement immediately responded to sweep the base.

So far,Hurst said nothing has been found, and despite some reports of an active shooter on the base, that does not appear to be the case.

There is a large law enforcement presence at the base, which is located adjacent to McGhee Tyson Airport. The airport is operating normally, with flights taking off and landing and no restrictions that we are aware of.

Several agencies are on the scene assisting air base security with checking the base, including Knoxville Police, Blount County Sheriff's Office, Alcoa Police, and McGhee Tyson security sweeping the area to determine what drove the report of a possible person with a rifle.

The road to the base entrance has been blocked off by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.