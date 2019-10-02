BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Blowing Rock hiker found after lost in the mountains since being reported missing Saturday afternoon.

According to the Boone Police Department, Frank Sanady, 67, entered the China Creek Trail on Laurel Lane in Pisgah National Forest around noon Saturday and spent the night in the frigid temperatures.

Sanady has been located uninjured. He is in a very rugged area well off the trail. Rescuers are facing challenges to rescue the hiker due to the weather and terrain.

Helicopter extrication is not going to be possible.

Updates will be posted here when available.