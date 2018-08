Crews searching for a missing swimmer at Mountain Island Lake recovered the swimmers body Friday afternoon.

The address was reported as the 100 block of Mountain Island Lake Road.

Charlotte Fire Department is currently helping search for a reported missing swimmer on Mountain Island Lake. pic.twitter.com/LvQD2vi6dL — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) August 24, 2018

First responders gathered at a nearby boat ramp to organize the search effort.

Emergency crews are stationed at a boat ramp off Mountain Island Lake. Paramedics are also stationed about three miles away off Mountain Island Road. pic.twitter.com/NhRQZ9QvOk — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) August 24, 2018

The search was suspended for the night around 10 p.m.

