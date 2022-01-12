Boil water advisory issued for Town of Boone

a water system pressure loss occurred throughout the entire Town and due to this, a Boil Water Advisory is issued to the Town customers.

BOONE, N.C. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Boone, the Town of Boone Public Works Department announced Wednesday morning.

According to town officials, at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning the Town of Boone experienced a water main break along King Street in the vicinity of Earthfare.

Currently, the highway has one traffic lane closed but it is anticipated to be reopened by 3:00 pm. Officials said a water system pressure loss occurred throughout the entire Town and due to this, a Boil Water Advisory is issued to the Town customers.

All water consumers are asked to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Water Customers may experience some “banging” in the pipes when water service is restored. This is due to air that has entered the pipes. It is no cause for alarm. Also, the water may appear cloudy. This is also caused by air in the pipes. What you see are actually many tiny air bubbles. This discoloration should clear up after the water runs for a few minutes.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC