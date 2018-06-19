CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating dozens of car windows smashed over the weekend.

Many of the victims said their doors were locked and no valuables were visible, but thieves broke in anyway.

“I thought when I moved into a gated community I was good,” said Alece Alexander, who lives in Cedar Flats apartments in uptown Charlotte.

Six break-ins were reported in that gated parking lot over the Fathers Day weekend. Alexander was one of those victims.

“The window was smashed; everything was pulled out of the car glove compartment the console,” she said.

CMPD told NBC Charlotte within a half mile of Cedar Flats, they responded to at least 12 car break-ins over the weekend.

Neighbors at 708 Summit and Gateway West Luxury Apartments reported smashed windows as well.

“The police are saying that they’re looking for guns,” Alexander said. “But I had nothing.”

In North Carolina breaking into a car in a Class I felony, the least serious type felony you can get. Offenders might not even go to jail.

“I think if people thought there were consequences they going to be doing this but there’s no consequences,” Alexander said. “Something needs to be done.”

Victims were frustrated because they did everything right and were left with a hefty bill and no closure.

If you have any information about who may be responsible for the car break-ins, call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

© 2018 WCNC