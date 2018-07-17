PHOENIX — Mohave and Nellie have never know what's its like to have a family.

The two 10-year-old dogs have spent all of their lives waiting to be adopted.

For the last decade, Mohave and Nellie have bounced from foster home to boarding facility to rescue group, according to animal advocate Melissa Gable.

The dogs' long journey began in 2008 when they were young pups found wandering in the desert, according to a press release. One of Mohave's hind legs was injured and both dogs were terrified. Animal rescuers humanely trapped them in September of that year.

Now, several animal advocates have made it their mission to find the dogs a home before the 10th anniversary of their trapping.

Mohave and Nellie are now at Second Home Pet Resort in Phoenix waiting, just like they have for the last 10 years, to go home to a forever home. Gable suggests they go home to a quiet home, without cats, where they could have their own beds and spend their days lazily enjoying some air conditioned space.

Given their traumatic past, Mohave and Nellie are a bit timid. Most importantly, the two dogs need to stay together.

If you or someone you know is interested in meeting Mohave and Nellie, email Jordan Cowan at jordan@secondhomepetresort.com.

Cowan said that Second Home Pet Resort is willing to transport the pups to anywhere in the continental U.S.

