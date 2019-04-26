CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

U.S. measles cases in 2019 have reached their highest level in 25 years. On Wednesday, health officials reported 61 new cases bringing the number of cases to 687 so far this year, the highest number since 1994.

The CDC recommends the vaccine for every American over a year old. It is administered over two doses; the first gives a person a 93 percent chance of immunity. The second dose raises immunity to 97-percent.

However, anyone born before 1989 likely only got one dose of the vaccine.

Former Florida State edge rusher Brian Burns was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In three years with the Seminoles, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Burns registered 123 total tackles, including 71 solo stops and 52 assists, with 38.5 tackles for lost yardage, 23.0 sacks, seven passes defended, seven forced fumbles and two recoveries.

During his final season at Florida State, Burns registered 52 total tackles, including 31 solo stops and 21 assists, with 15.5 tackles for lost yards and 10.0 sacks.

Former Duke University quarterback and Charlotte Latin graduate Daniel Jones was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In three years as the Blue Devils’ starter, Jones completed 764 of his 1,275 attempts (59.9 percent) for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns against 29 interceptions. Additionally, Jones rushed for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns on 406 career carries.

Former North Carolina State interior offensive lineman and Charlotte Christian graduate Garrett Bradbury was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

Behind Bradbury’s blocks, the Wolfpack averaged 456.2 yards of total offense and 4.0 touchdowns per game during the 2018 season. For his efforts during the 2018 season, Bradbury was named a Consensus All-American and the winner of the Dave Rimington Trophy, given annually to the nation’s best center.

The CDC said the Triatomine bugs carry a parasite that can be transmitted to humans causing the "Chagas Disease" which attacks the heart and can potentially lead to death.

"It bites around the mouth, or the eyes that's why it was named the kissing bug. After it has a blood meal, it poops and the feces of the bug has the parasite in it," said Dr. Arash Poursina, an infectious disease specialist with Piedmont Medical Center.

Thankfully, the CDC said infections are extremely rare in our area. A majority of U.S. infections are the result of travel to Central and South America.

If you're under the age of 17, you better not be out past midnight in Myrtle Beach or you could go to jail.

The City of Myrtle Beach tweeted a reminder about their juvenile curfew Wednesday ahead of the busy summer vacation season.

According to the tweet, the curfew runs from midnight until 6 a.m. for nearly everyone under 17. Penalties for violating curfew can be up to $500 or 30 days in jail and parents could also be charged.