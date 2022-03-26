The fire is burning near the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — About 8,000 homes are being ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire burning in an open space near the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said wireless emergency alerts have been sent to all cell phones in the affected area, which includes about 19,000 people.

The NCAR Fire started at about 2 p.m. Saturday and was last measured at 123 acres, with no containment. No structures have been damaged.

“We have evacuated two areas nearby, Table Mesa area on the eastern side of south Boulder and also Eldorado Canyon,” said Marya Washburn, spokesperson for Boulder-Fire Rescue.

Multiple aircraft routes have occurred over the fire, Washburn said. Winds are expected to subside over the area into the evening, as firefighters work to contain the fire.

Boulder County Fairgrounds is accepting large animals at 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley at 2323 55th Street in Boulder can accept smaller pets and companion animals for shelter and care.

The East Boulder Community Center at 5660 Sioux Drive is open as an evacuation point. Evacuees are invited to go there for more information and resources and household pets are welcome.

#NCARFire evacuation areas include 19,000 people and 8,000 homes. The fire is currently at 123 acres and zero containment. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) March 26, 2022

Pre-evacuation warning has gone out to the following areas: West of Hwy. 93, north of Eldorado Canyon State Park, east side of Walker Ranch Open Space and south of Greenbriar Boulevard. Be ready to evacuate and keep alert. #NCARFire https://t.co/JvlxRF231a — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022

The CU Boulder South Campus was being evacuated due to the fire, BPD said. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Eldorado Canyon State Park is now closed, and rangers are working to get visitors out of the park.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Highway 93 is closed in both directions between Highway 128 and Marshall Road due to fire activity.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

