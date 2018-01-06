Every few weeks, Candy Swafford and her son Parker, 6, head to a local cemetery in Jellico, Tennessee to pay their respects to family who have passed on.

On Memorial Day, their visit was a little different that usual.

Parker noticed there were a few veteran’s graves that we lacking flowers or American flags so he to his mom he wanted to fix that.

“We go to check the graves. I wanted to put flags there,” Parker said.

As if it wasn't thoughtful enough for this 6-year-old boy to spread flags on the graves of fallen veterans, he surprised his mom again.

“We did not plan this. I was helping him find other graves without flags on it and when I turned around he was kissing it and when I asked him what he was doing he said he wanted to make sure they knew he loved them,” Candy Swafford said.

Candy happened to look back at her son and noticed he was kissing one of the veteran’s headstones.

Parkers mom, flooded with emotions, said the picture she captured means the world to her.

“We have several family members buried here and we bring all of our kids here and teach them to show respect for those who have passed away and fought for our country,” she said.

Now, days after he planted these flags, Parker is making sure they stand nice and tall because he said he wants people to notice them and remember those who fought for our country.

