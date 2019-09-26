COLUMBIA, S.C. — A one-year-old Columbia boy was strangled to death by a car seat strap, officials say.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Nazir Austin was found unresponsive in the seat inside of the home of his caretaker on September 18, 2019. Watts says the boy was placed incorrectly in the seat.

Austin transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died on September 25. An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to asphyxiation due to strangulation by car seat strap.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident. Watts says it appears the death is a tragic accident.

Watts, however, said he would like to stress the importance of placing children in safety seats properly and never placing them in safety seats and leaving them unattended.