Burn ban lifted in all North Carolina counties

Forest service officials lifted the ban for 67 counties back on Dec. 8 and have since lifted the ban for 33 counties.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this story features a recent wildfire at Pilot Mountain.

The North Carolina Forest Service has lifted a burn ban on all opening burning starting Monday.

The ban went into effect Nov. 29 and was previously still in place for 33 counties in the state including Triad areas and has since been lifted.

