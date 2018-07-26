ROCK HILL, S.C. — A business owner was accused of selling drugs, including fentanyl, near a school in Rock Hill.

York County drug agents said they raided Stan's Wrecker Service at 1328 Flint Street Extension this week and found marijuana, scales, $5,000 in cash and 47 doses of the deadly drug.

"It's a really, really super strong painkiller," said Captain Mark Bollinger with Rock Hill Police. "It affects a part of the brain involved in respiration and breathing and it can shut your breathing down."

Investigators said they also busted 62-year-old Stanley Hammond for illegal activity within a half mile of a school. Because of these charges, his company won't be doing business with the city or the county anytime soon.

"We've given him formal notice that we've removed him and his business from our rotation list."

Fentanyl is killing twice as many people as heroin. Overdoses are rising fast and a dose as small as Abraham Lincoln's cheek on a penny can be lethal. It's growing in popularity because it's cheaper to make than heroin or cocaine -- and 50 times more potent.

In Rock Hill, officers just underwent training to try to reverse the effects of opioids.

"We've actually found people that were unconscious; their respirations were down to 1 or 2 a minute."

In neighboring Lancaster County, the coroner said it's the reason she's seen a 400 percent spike in overdose deaths this year.

Fentanyl is the same drug blamed for singer and actress Demi Lovato's overdose this week.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC