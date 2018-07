CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested this week for sex crimes with a student during the time he worked for Cabarrus County Schools in the 1990s.

The sheriff's office said the victim filed a report on April 11 stating the offenses occurred between 1994 and 1995.

Robert Stanley Enloe Jr., 50, was charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

He was taken to the detention center under a $100,000 secured bond.

