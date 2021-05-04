Catawba County man wins $100,000 in the lottery

With his prize money, Lackey hopes to either buy a new house or make repairs to a home that was willed to him.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — While doing some grocery shopping, George Lackey of Newton tried his luck on a 100X The Cash ticket and won the latest $100,000 prize.

According to the NC Education Lottery, Lackey purchased his winning $20 ticket from the Buffalo Shoals Supermarket & H on Buffalo Shoals Road in Newton.

Sitting in his truck outside, he scratched his ticket.

“When I scratched it off, I just said, ‘Woah,’” recalled Lackey. “It was a big shock.”

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,756 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

