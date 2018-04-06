CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A scary situation was caught on video Monday afternoon when a bumper car caught fire at Carowinds.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Dodg'ems ride. Scott Spainhour posted the video to Facebook with the caption, "Current situation at Carowinds!"

In the video, you can see the flames consuming the bumper car before an attendant grabs a fire extinguisher. A spokesperson for Carowinds said the passenger had already left the car, and there were no injuries.

Nevertheless, parents leaving Carowinds Monday night were shocked by the video.

“Oh my God! Is there a little kid on there? That’s crazy; it’s like actually flames coming over the ride.”

A Carowinds spokesperson said the ride was inspected and tested after the fire -- then resumed operations. However, the quick turnaround didn't sit well with some park visitors.

"No, nope, they won’t get on. Not at all. I couldn’t, no, not my kids.”

Here is the full statement from Carowinds:

"At approximately 12:30 p.m. today, there was a small fire on a Dodg’ems bumper car. The passenger had already left the car and there were no injuries. The ride attendant immediately responded with a fire extinguisher as trained. The ride has been inspected and tested, and has resumed normal operations."

