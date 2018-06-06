ANDERSON, S.C. -- A dramatic rescue was caught on camera in Anderson, S.C.

It happened Tuesday night at Ashford Cove Apartments on Miracle Mile Drive. The video showed flames shooting out the building and an 11-month-old baby being thrown out of a window to a man on the ground.

The Good Samaritan doesn't want any notoriety for his now-notorious catch. Witnesses said the mom later jumped as well. All three had minor injuries.

Fire officials said the blaze was caused by unattended cooking. Four apartments were severely damaged. Eight people were displaced. The Red Cross was helping the victims pay for hotel rooms and take care of basic hygiene items, among other things.

