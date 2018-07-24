CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a dozen ATV and dirt bike riders were caught on camera, again, recklessly taking over local streets and even jumping on the interstate.

Last November, NBC Charlotte showed clips to North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP) who told us this behavior is illegal.

Around 7 p.m. this past Saturday, NBC Charlotte caught the troublemakers in action again. There were at least a dozen guys on ATVs and dirt bikes, some of them wore masks. They flew past our reporter, then she turned around and tried to follow.

The group rode down Clanton Road, South Blvd. and eventually merged onto I-277 which is where the reporter caught up, shot video and called police, saying the riders were canvassing lanes and terrorizing drivers.

"They going to kill somebody or kill themselves," Michael Maithers told NBC Charlotte.

"I personally have never seen a group that large riding in that manner in my 20 years," said Trooper Ray Pierce with NCHP.

These guys aren't playing by North Carolina rules when it comes to the road -- popping wheelies and driving without a tag or vehicle registration.

"Even if he was on the road legally, that's illegal. That's careless and reckless driving as far as North Carolina standards go," Trooper Pierce said.

NBC Charlotte has asked authorities if any arrests have been made in any of these incidents but has not heard back yet.

