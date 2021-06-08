More than 100-year-old Greensboro church destroyed in fire

The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Friday at Celia Phelps United Methodist Church

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fire broke out Friday at a church in Greensboro

The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Celia Phelps United Methodist Church at 3709 Groometown Road.

Officials said no one was in the church at the time of the fire.

According to the pastor, the church was built in the 1920s and was a piece of history.

He says it’s likely they’ll no longer be able to have services here. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/3UpC7LUSXs — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) August 6, 2021

The fire left a huge hole in the roof of the building. The extent or estimated cost of the damage has not yet been determined.

Vidoe tweeted by WFMY News 2 reported Marissa Tansino shows several fire and police vehicles at the church more than 10 hours after the fire started.

Community members who have gone to this church for decades tell me they’re shocked to see what happened here overnight. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/N6pJ1ijDaA — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) August 6, 2021

Community members who have attended the church for decades said they are shocked by what happened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

