More than 100-year-old Greensboro church destroyed in fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fire broke out Friday at a church in Greensboro
The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Celia Phelps United Methodist Church at 3709 Groometown Road.
Officials said no one was in the church at the time of the fire.
According to the pastor, the church was built in the 1920s and was a piece of history.
The fire left a huge hole in the roof of the building. The extent or estimated cost of the damage has not yet been determined.
Vidoe tweeted by WFMY News 2 reported Marissa Tansino shows several fire and police vehicles at the church more than 10 hours after the fire started.
Community members who have attended the church for decades said they are shocked by what happened.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775