WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Keason bounces from toy to toy like a typical toddler, but lately, this 2-year-old's days haven't been filled with a lot of playtime.

"I went across his butt area and I felt something that was unfamiliar there," says Tiffany Milton.

It was a roughly 9 centimeter mass. After several visits to the doctor in July, Keason was diagnosed with a type of tissue cancer.

"It was a nightmare. I thought so many things coming through my mind, but first thing, it was a nightmare that I thought I would never wake up from," Milton said.

At only 2 years old, Keason has undergone four rounds of chemotherapy.

"I was constantly saying, 'Why me?' but I was told God picks the strongest ones," says Milton.

Keason stayed strong through chemo with a strong support system alongside him, like special visits from his older brother's basketball league.

"That's what we like to show the young men, just because you're not family by blood, but once you come together for one cause, that you are family," says Warner Robins All Stars basketball president, Antwan Brooks.

Milton's work family stepped in, too, by helping with the medical bills.

Milton's workplace at the Middle Georgia Community Action agency held two fundraisers this week.

They made T-shirts that said "Kickin' Cancer with Keason" and also hosted a spaghetti luncheon.

"We don't want her to stress and worry about taking care of bills or trying to get money from here and there. Whatever we can do to support her is the goal," says Alma Clay.

Now as Milton works to nurse her boy back to health, she has some relief.

"It gives me comfort, especially when I'm in the hospital. It gives me comfort in knowing that certain things are taken care of, and that I know certain people are there to help me take care of those things," says Milton.

Keason is getting treatment with the HOPE for Kids Clinic at Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health.

