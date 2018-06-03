BELMONT, N.C. -- A Belmont Abbey College lacrosse player was arrested after police accused him of sexually assaulting another student on-campus over the weekend.

Belmont Police charged 18-year-old Zachary Harvath with felony first-degree forcible sex offense on Monday. He appeared in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon where a judge doubled his bond to $500,000 secured.

"Talking to the detective and listening to her recite what she learned during her investigation, I suspect once I get the report that I may be going back and adding additional charges," the prosecutor said

Harvath is listed on Belmont Abbey College's athletics website as a freshman lacrosse player from Whitmore Lake, Michigan. A Belmont Abbey College spokesman confirmed Harvath is enrolled at the college, and he emphasized the safety of students is a top priority for the school.

UPDATE: Charges were dismissed.

