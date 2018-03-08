GASTONIA, N.C. — Stalking charges were dropped against Jasper Neace Friday at the request of the lawyer for Denise Jonas, the mother of the Jonas Brothers.

Neace pled guilty to one count of harassing phone calls and received 60 days in prison but was let free on time served.

Neace had been in jail since he was arrested in April on charges of stalking Jonas. Neace had been in communication with Jonas since last year and was "threatening to come and kidnap the victim," putting her in fear for her life.

Denise Jonas was expected to testify during the trial, but chose not to.

