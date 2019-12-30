CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Diocese of Charlotte will release a list of clergy members credibly accused of sexually abusing children on Monday.

"I think it's important that the Diocese of Charlotte speak to the broader community," Vicar General/Chancellor Rev. Patrick Winslow said. "We're very effective at speaking to our own parishioners. We use our vehicles of communication, but this issue affects the larger community and so there's a real learning curve in understanding how to do that. We have a story to tell that since 2002, we've been very aggressive, very responsive and very forward about dealing with the issue of sex abuse of children in the life of the church."

As part of his on-camera comments, historically rare for top ranking diocese officials, Rev. Winslow assured the public the church has made great improvements in protecting children over the last 17 years, including a 2002 zero-tolerance policy. However, he admitted those improvements came too late.

"I wish we had those policies of 2002 long before. They've been working so well. They could have worked in the years before and so much harm could have been prevented," he said. "We're interested in being accountable for the past even if there are mistakes, even if there are errors or misjudgments that have been made. Whenever there's wrongdoing or past mishandling, we have to acknowledge it and I think the historical review is going to be able to review that. In so far as there was any wrongdoing and any mishandling, I will thoroughly be honest and acknowledge fault."

The new chancellor said while much focus today is rightfully on the distant past, it is important for the public to understand there are now strong policies keeping kids safe.

"We've effectively deputized every volunteer, every employee in the Diocese when they see something, to say something," he said.

Winslow said no current clergy members are on administrative leave under suspicion and said most of the abuse allegations involved priests' actions decades ago.

