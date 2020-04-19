CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire is on the scene at a construction site where one person has died in northwest Charlotte.

According to reports, 20 firefighters responded to rescue a person in a confined space at Beatties Ford Road near French Street.

Medic also responded to the scene and confirmed the person CFD is working to rescue has died.

It appears the construction site is for the new rail line.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says the incident appears to be an accident. No foul play suspected at this time.

Stick with WCNC for the latest as more information becomes available.

