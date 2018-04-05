CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte remains in the running to host the Republican National Convention in 2020.

While there is no official list of finalists, a leading GOP source said Charlotte’s bid has been taken seriously, and the city has a good chance, but there are other cities still in the running.

A big point in Charlotte’s favor is that the city has done it before. In 2012, Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention where President Barack Obama was nominated for a second term.

The city won praise for staging the convention even as hundreds of demonstrators staged protests where there were no serious incidents or violence.

Late last month, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and other officials traveled to Washington, D.C. to discuss Charlotte’s bid with the Republican National Committee.

The mayor, who is a Democrat, was praised for the presentation that highlighted the growth in hotels and other amenities and services the city could offer.

The GOP actually extended an earlier deadline for cities to bid when some of the usual big convention cities took a pass on hosting the GOP.

The RNC is expected to make a recommendation on a host city to President Trump later this summer.

© 2018 WCNC