Charlotte man accused of stealing $290 worth of items in Amazon return scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New court documents accuse a Charlotte man of stealing nearly $300,000 worth of items from Amazon, just by making returns.

Hudson Hamrick is accused of ordering expensive items, starting a return and then sending back a cheaper similar item in its place.

Lawyers claim he took everything from coffee machines to laptops. Court documents suggest he did this more than 270 times over four years.

